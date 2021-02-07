Left Menu

Avalanche damages Tapovan  hydro project: NTPC  

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:35 IST
Avalanche damages Tapovan  hydro project: NTPC  
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said that an avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged its under-construction hydropower project.

Earlier in the day, a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district which caused a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangered lives of people living along its banks.

It is reported that massive destruction is feared.

Later in the day, NTPC tweeted, ''An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region.

''While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police.'' The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and wa...

England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

Rishabh Pants beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third days play in the opening Test here on Sun...

1st India-England Test, Day 3: Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b...

Maha: IMA organises marathon in Latur

Some 1,000 people took part in a marathon organized on Sunday morning by the Latur unit of the Indian Medical Association.The marathon, which commenced from bypass road in the city in the 3 kilometer, 5km, and 10km categories, was flagged o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021