Farm protests due to misunderstanding: Union minister Gehlot

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehloton Sunday said the protests against the Centre's new farm lawswere restricted to a ''few places'' and that too due to''misunderstanding''.

Several outfits have been protesting against theCentre's three agri marketing laws which they claim aims togive corporates a dominant position in the farm sector.

''There are 36 states and Union territories in thecountry, but farmers are protesting in only a few places inPunjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. These cultivators areprotesting due to misunderstanding,'' the Union Social Justiceand Empowerment minister told reporters here.

Queried on former CM and senior party colleague UmaBharti's decision to start an anti-liquor campaign on March 8,coinciding with International Women's Day, Gehlot said it was''praiseworthy'' as the Centre and state government wantedpeople to shun alcohol.

Asked about the recent furore over Indore MunicipalCorporation staffers herding several homeless people into atruck to dump them in the city outskirts, Gehlot expressedsatisfaction at the rehabilitation efforts taken by the MPgovernment post the episode.

Gehlot hailed the 2021-22 Union Budget and said hisministry had been allotted Rs 10,517.62 crore, a 28 per centrise from last year.