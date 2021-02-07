Centre waging war against farmers, Nadda faking love for them: TMC

The ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Sunday alleged that while the BJP-ledgovernment at the Centre was ''waging a war'' against farmersprotesting the new agriculture laws, saffron party chief J PNadda was ''faking his love'' for the ploughmen.

Nadda cannot claim to be a friend of the farmers whilehis government continues to carry out atrocities against theagriculturists in Delhi, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said ata party meeting in Nabadwip in Nadia district.

''While they are waging a war against farmers in Delhi,putting nails at the dharna site, putting up barricadesdisrupting communications, the same BJP is flaunting a pro-farmer image before the elections.

''If you really care about farmers, you protest againstsuch acts of the BJP government. You need not do photosessions at the house of a farmer. Such photo sessions don'thelp in solving farmers' problems,'' he said, in an apparentjibe at Nadda.

Nadda had flagged off the BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra'from Nabadwip and addressed a farmers' rally in Malda onSaturday.

On the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan controversy, Ghosh saidthat Lord Ram is very close to the heart of everyone in Bengaland so is Ram Mohan Roy, who was instrumental in theabolishment of the Sati practice, saving the lives of hundredsof women from death on the husband's pyre.

He accused the BJP of harping on the ''divisivecommunal agenda of hatred'' for political interest.

''The BJP's Paribartan Yatra is aimed at polarising thepeople but their designs will be thwarted by the people ofWest Bengal,'' he said.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

