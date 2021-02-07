Left Menu

137 per cent increase in health sector allocation in Central budget: Munda

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-02-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 23:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday said the central budget for 2021-22fiscal has increased the allocation to the health sector by awhopping 137 per cent.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here hesaid the budget will help farmers, women, youth as well as theelderly.

He said that several measures have been takenfor the welfare of the poor and women empowerment.

So far eight crore women in the country have benefitedfrom the Ujjwala scheme and it has been proposed to add onecrore additional new beneficiaries in the budget.

Munda said that the one-country-one ration schemelaunched for migrant labourers will be linked to a portal. Hesaid that 137 per cent increase has been made in the budget tostrengthen health facilities in the country.

He said that 112 ambitious districts have beenincluded under Mission Nutrition 2.0, which also includes manydistricts of Jharkhand.

He said that education and research have been promotedin the budget.

