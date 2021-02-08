Left Menu

Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal

Indian Army on Sunday assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

ANI | West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:52 IST
Indian Army helps forest authorities to fight forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.

"Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property," tweeted Eastern Command. (ANI)

