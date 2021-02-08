Village volunteer dies 2 days after COVID-19 vaccination in Andhra, cause of death unknown
A female volunteer from a village in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday died two days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The cause of her death is currently unknown.ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:53 IST
A female volunteer from a village in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday died two days after receiving a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The cause of her death is currently unknown. According to Dr KC Chandra Naik, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Srikakulam, the victim P Lalita (29) was normal after vaccination and there were no symptoms of fever or adverse reaction.
"Reasons for her death may be known only after post-mortem," Dr Naik said. He informed that Lalita, a village volunteer at Rentikota village, was administered the Corona vaccine on February 5.
"Later she performed her duties normally till yesterday. She slept on Saturday night as usual. However, Lalita died at 3 am early on Sunday morning. Family members noticed that she died at around 4 am," the doctor said. He added that Lalita's corps has been shifted to Palasa Community Healthcare Center for post-mortem. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- DMHO
- Corona
- Andhra Pradesh
- Lalita
- District Medical
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 20,057 new coronavirus cases, 1,470 more deaths
Immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants: Study
Thailand reports 198 new coronavirus cases and one more death
Australia has eye on vaccination drive even though coronavirus under control
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,257 to 2,134,936 - RKI