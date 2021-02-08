Left Menu

MoD and BEL sign Rs1000 Cr contract to procure Software Defined Radio Tactical

The SDR-Tac is a four Channel Multi-mode, Multi-Band, 19’’ Rack-mountable, shipborne Software Defined Radio system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:56 IST
MoD and BEL sign Rs1000 Cr contract to procure Software Defined Radio Tactical
The DRDO and BEL are planning to provide the latest SDR with security grading to the Armed Forces.  Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have signed a contract for procurement of Software Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) worth over Rs 1,000 crore in New Delhi on February 08, 2021.

The SDR-Tac, jointly designed and developed by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) through a consortium of domestic agencies and industry, comprising Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), BEL, Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) and Indian Navy will bring strategic depth to the Armed Forces. The delivery will take place within three years. The BEL is already supplying SDR-Naval Combat (NC) and SDR-Air is under user evaluation trial. The DRDO and BEL are planning to provide the latest SDR with security grading to the Armed Forces.

The SDR-Tac is a four Channel Multi-mode, Multi-Band, 19'' Rack-mountable, shipborne Software Defined Radio system. It is intended to serve ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore and ship-to-air voice and data communication for network-centric operations. It supports simultaneous operation of all the four channels covering V/UHF and L Band. This SDR system houses multiple types of waveforms for narrowband and wideband applications. The MANET waveforms are available in UHF and L-Band to support Adhoc networking feature for net-centric operations. User evaluation trials covering exhaustive harbour phase and sea phase trials were completed successfully during May to June 2018 at Visakhapatnam for all waveforms including V/UHF and L-Band MANET waveforms under different network configurations.

Interoperability trials were also successfully carried out with all other form factors covering Airborne SDR-AR onboard Dornier Aircraft, SDR-Tac onboard INS Kirch in sailing mode, SDR-Manpack and SDR-Handheld. All the aspects were evaluated successfully by all user agencies of Navy and clearance was accorded for procurement.

The Armed forces are in need of transition from the single purpose radio of the past to more flexible Software Defined Radios (SDRs) to serve most of their wireless communication needs. These SDRs will be backwards compatible with existing Indian radios. Different Service groups require different form factor radios for specific platforms and waveforms/applications. The SDRs allow the use of common waveform/application implementation methods for different form factors. They also allow the implementation of futuristic waveforms on the same hardware using software programmability, thus ensuring longer life and savings on cost.

A key factor in SDRs is that software programmability allows easy changes of the radio's fundamental characteristics such as modulation types, operating frequencies, bandwidths, multiple access schemes, source and channel coding/decoding methods, spreading/de-spreading techniques and encryption/decryption algorithms. Traditional hardware-centric radios require hardware changes to modify these fundamental characteristics. Multiple types of radio equipment can be replaced with multi-mode, multi-band, multi-role SDR's of suitable form factors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Purvanchal Express to be completed by March, PM will inaugurate in April: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.Adityanath was on a visit to G...

Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said on Monday.The province, a winter sports hotspot, has...

Woman shoots husband dead over dispute

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district following a heated exchange on Monday, police said.The incident occurred at Fulvadi area in Dakshin police station area in the mor...

Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend

A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021