HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd, Israel for the supply of Digital Overhead Head-Up Display Systems (DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021. According to a statement by the HAL on Monday, the Digital Overhead HUDs will be initially manufactured in the existing facility of HAL's Division at Korwa and a dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion to manufacturing volume.

"The HAL and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high-end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide. The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box," it said. Earlier, HAL's Korwa Division entered into licensed Transfer of Technology agreement with ELOP Electro-Optics Industries Ltd, Israel for setting up the D-level maintenance and manufacturing facilities of CRT based HUD (front) in the year 2000-2003, respectively.

More than 500 HUDs have been supplied for various Indian platforms such as Su-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade, the statement added. (ANI)

