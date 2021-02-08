Left Menu

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd, Israel for the supply of Digital Overhead Head-Up Display Systems (DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:20 IST
HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply
HAL Signs Framework Purchase Agreement with Elbit Systems. on . Image Credit: ANI

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd, Israel for the supply of Digital Overhead Head-Up Display Systems (DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021. According to a statement by the HAL on Monday, the Digital Overhead HUDs will be initially manufactured in the existing facility of HAL's Division at Korwa and a dedicated facility will be augmented progressively in proportion to manufacturing volume.

"The HAL and Elbit Systems have envisaged a mutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base and acquire high-end technology on Digital Overhead HUD System which is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide. The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics provides sharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motion box," it said. Earlier, HAL's Korwa Division entered into licensed Transfer of Technology agreement with ELOP Electro-Optics Industries Ltd, Israel for setting up the D-level maintenance and manufacturing facilities of CRT based HUD (front) in the year 2000-2003, respectively.

More than 500 HUDs have been supplied for various Indian platforms such as Su-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Android Beta users get new 'Mute Video' feature on WhatsApp

American cross-platform centralized messaging application WhatsApp is finally rolling out a new feature for its beta testers on Android where users would be able to mute videos before sending it a contact. According to Mashable, WhatsApp is...

UN experts disturbed by deluge of criminal cases against Thai monarchy critics

Bangkok Thailand, February 8 ANISputnik A panel of UN human rights experts said on Monday they were alarmed by the increasingly severe use of an archaic law punishing insults to Thailands royal family. We are profoundly disturbed by the rep...

Babar urges Pakistan to aim high after series win vs South Africa

With a 2-0 series win over South Africa, Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the Test rankings for the first time since 2017.Babar Azam believes the team should be looking higher.Getting into the top five is promising, the Pakistan captain said after...

Former S African minister cleared of charges for granting citizenship to Gupta family

A former South African minister was on Monday cleared of multiple allegations that he abused his power while granting early naturalisation to members of the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family.Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021