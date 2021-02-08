Left Menu

Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan

Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkeys western Edirne province.Mirzan and a group of friends were taking a shortcut in their car when they noticed the swan, with a broken wing, in an empty field.

PTI | Edirne | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:23 IST
Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An unusual friendship between a Turkish man and a swan he rescued has endured for decades. Retired postman Recep Mirzan found Garip, a female swan, 37 years ago in Turkey's western Edirne province.

Mirzan and a group of friends were taking a shortcut in their car when they noticed the swan, with a broken wing, in an empty field. Mirzan immediately took the swan in to protect her from predators and kept her in the car until that afternoon, when he was able to take the swan to his home. Since then, Garip has lived on the man's farm in the Karaagac region, bordering Greece. Garip follows Mirzan whenever she is out of her pen, accompanying him when he is doing his chores around the farm or for his evening walks.

"Since I love animals, I said to myself that I should take her home instead of leaving her as prey to foxes," Mirzan told The Associated Press, recounting the day he took Garip in. "We got used to each other. We never separated." Mirzan named the swan "Garip," which translates as "bizarre" but is also used to describe those who are down on their luck. After Garip's broken wing healed, the swan stayed with Mirzan and also befriended the cats and dogs in the area.

Garip spends most of her time out of her pen and has never tried to run away from Mirzan's farmstead.

A widower with no children, the 63-year-old Mirzan says Garip has been loyal to him and chose to stay at his side. Mirzan considers the swan his child.

Living with Mirzan has obviously been beneficial for Garip. According to the UK-based Swan Sanctuary, the average lifespan for a swan in the wild is 12 years. It says that, in protected environments, they can live up to 30 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India achieves 60 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in 24 days, fastest in world: Health ministry

The total number of people who have received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots till Monday evening has crossed 60 lakh, the Union health ministry said, highlighting that India reached the mark in 24 days, the fastest in the world.The USA took ...

Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms

The Philippines lower congressional chamber on Monday passed a bill imposing taxes on online gambling firms, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Online gambling companies, known as Philippine ...

Arauz advances to Ecuador presidential runoff, second spot too close to call

Leftist Ecuadorean economist Andres Arauz was headed on Monday for a presidential run-off election, while a surprise surge in support for an indigenous anti-mining activist made the race for the number two spot too close to call. Indigenous...

US STOCKS-Wall Street at record highs on stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes scaled all-time highs on Monday, as investors bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package and a global vaccine roll-out would lead to a speedy economic recovery.Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021