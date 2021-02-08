Left Menu

Poland expels Russian consulate worker in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:32 IST
Poland has asked a worker at the Russian consulate in the western city of Poznan to leave in response to the expulsion of a Polish diplomat by Russia on Friday, the foreign ministry tweeted on Monday.

"The Foreign Ministry took the decision today in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in coordination with Germany and Sweden to recognise an employee of the Consulate General of Russia in Poznan as persona non grata," the ministry said.

The Polish diplomat who was expelled was accused of taking part in protests against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

