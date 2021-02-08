ICAR has taken steps to promote sustainable farming practices through use of technology: Council Director-General

The Indian Council of AgriculturalResearch has developed 51 organic cropping systems suitablefor adoption in 12 States, ICAR Director-General TrilochanMohapatra said on Monday.

''The Indian Council of Agricultural Research Instituteshas taken steps to develop and promote sustainable farmingpractices in India through the use of technology,'' Mohapatrasaid in his address through video conference at theNational Horticulture Fair-2021 which was inaugurated byspiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Mohapatra explained that the ICAR has created 63Integrated Farming System (IFS) models by involving variousICAR Institutes, State Agri Universities & farming communitiesof 18 states.

He also underlined the need to enhance capacitybuilding in data interpretation and data analysis than in meredata collection and batted for a Global Knowledge Hub forAgricultural Statistics (GKHAS).

ICAR Deputy Director-General Dr A K Singh said the newagriculture laws would benefit the peasantry and agriculturesector.

He said these laws have great potential forhorticulture crop diversification and farmers would realise abetter price in the future.

''By reducing middlemen, the marketing margin can reduceand the farmers can receive a larger share of benefits interms of the price of their produce,'' Singh said.

Inaugurating the fair from February 8-12, Sri SriRavishankar emphasised upon adopting organic farming forsustainable development.

''The farming system has to be changed by encouragingorganic farming,'' the Art of Living founder said.

