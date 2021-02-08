Rajasthan govt orders removal of 20 medically unfit elephants from tourist rides at Amer Fort

The Rajasthan Government on Monday ordered the removal of 20 medically unfit elephants from tourist rides at Amer Fort in Jaipur. 3 elephants had tested positive for tuberculosis (TB), 11 elephants had one eye blind, along with other ailments for the rest of the elephants, read the release by the Rajasthan Government.

The team of veterinary department at the zoo had been constantly monitoring the health of these elephants since July 2020. On August 10, 2020, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar launched a portal on the human-elephant conflict on World Elephant Day.

"India is committed to the cause of saving elephants and other animals and is working towards robust, practical and cost-effective solutions to end the human-animal conflict," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)