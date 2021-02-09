Andhra: Employee dies by suicide in Gudivada bank's record room

A man working as an attender at 'The Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd' died by suicide in the record room of the bank on Monday. The deceased employee was identified as Reddi Ravi.

"The deceased Ravi was suffering from health issues and so committed suicide," K Durga Prasad Rao, Sub Inspector, Gudivada one town police station told ANI over phone. He informed that the police have registered under section 174 of CrPC and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

