Andhra: Employee dies by suicide in Gudivada bank's record room

A man working as an attender at 'The Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd' died by suicide in the record room of the bank on Monday.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:58 IST
Visuals from outside the Gudivada Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"The deceased Ravi was suffering from health issues and so committed suicide," K Durga Prasad Rao, Sub Inspector, Gudivada one town police station told ANI over phone. He informed that the police have registered under section 174 of CrPC and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

