Haryana CM donates Rs 11 cr to Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund

In the wake of glacial burst in Uttarakhand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has donated Rs 11 crores to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund, said the Haryana Directorate of Information and Public Relations. Earlier, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant announced that he will donate his match fee for the rescue efforts and would urge more people to help Uttarakhand in this crisis.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria informed that three more bodies have been recovered and the death toll in the glacier burst incident has reached 29. The rescue operation is underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli where 35 people are trapped.

A joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point where the debris has been cleared. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rescue team has managed to reach the Malari valley area in the Dhauli Ganga valley through a rope to deliver ration packages. (ANI)

