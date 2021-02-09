Left Menu

UP Excise dept conducts raids in Gorakhpur, recovers 450 litres of country-made liquor

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department on Monday conducted raids in various locations across Gorakhpur and recovered nearly 450 litres of country-made liquor.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:37 IST
UP Excise Department conducted raids in Gorakhpur and recovered country-made liquor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department on Monday conducted raids in various locations across Gorakhpur and recovered nearly 450 litres of country-made liquor. As per Excise inspector Rakesh Tripathi, 14 to 15 kilograms to 'lahan', raw material used to make local liquor, has been destroyed.

"14-15 kilograms of lahan has been destroyed so far. We have seized about 450 litres of alcohol so far. This drive will continue till all such liquor and their raw materials are completely destroyed and removed," Tripathi told ANI. He further informed that a JCB vehicle was being used to dig out 'lahan' that has been hidden underground. (ANI)

