12 persons rescued in Uttarakhand by ITBP discharged from hospital

Twelve people, who were rescued by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on February 7 after glacier burst incident in Uttarakhand, got discharged on Tuesday from 1st Battalion ITBP Joshimath hospital.

ANI | Joshimath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:46 IST
Visual of persons rescued by ITBP on February 7 discharged from hospital in Joshimath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people, who were rescued by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on February 7 after glacier burst incident in Uttarakhand, got discharged on Tuesday from 1st Battalion ITBP Joshimath hospital. "A mother of a rescued becomes emotional explaining her feelings about life-saving rescue by ITBP men from a tunnel on February 7. All 12 rescued have now been discharged from the 1st Battalion ITBP hospital, Joshimath," ITBP said in a tweet.

ITBP also posted a video along with the tweet. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also visited 1st Battalion ITBP Joshimath Hospital today to meet the people rescued on February 7 from a tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli district of the state.

Rawat was briefed by ITBP officials about the relief and supply operation with the help of civil administration to cut off villages at Lata Helipad and control base. M S Rawat, ADG Western Command ITBP was also present. Necessary supplies and medical assistance is being provided through helicopters to 13 villages in Chamoli district that have been cut off due to the glacier burst on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

