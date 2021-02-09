Left Menu

Jio, Airtel, Voda Idea apply for participating in spectrum auction

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday submitted applications to participate in the Rs 3.92 lakh crore spectrum auction scheduled to start from March 1, according to official sources. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted applications for the spectrum auction, an official source told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:42 IST
Jio, Airtel, Voda Idea apply for participating in spectrum auction
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea on Tuesday submitted applications to participate in the Rs 3.92 lakh crore spectrum auction scheduled to start from March 1, according to official sources. This round of auction will be held for 2,251.25 Megahertz (MHz) in seven frequency bands -- 700 Mhz, 800 Mhz, 900 Mhz, 1800 Mhz 2100 Mhz, 2300 Mhz and 2500 Mhz -- at a cumulative base price of Rs 3.92 lakh crore. ''Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have submitted applications (for the spectrum auction),'' an official source told PTI. Bharti Airtel's 12.4 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band and 47 MHz in the 1800 MHz band, as well as Reliance Communications' 44 MHz of spectrum in the 800 MHz band will come up for renewal.

Vodafone Idea needs to renew 6.2 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band and 38.2 MHz in the 1800 MHz band. Some experts were of the view that the loss making telecom company Vodafone Idea (VIL) may not participate in the auction for renewal of spectrum in some circles. Telecom operators can get spectrum in the 900 megahertz band, being used for 4G services, in the upcoming auction for less than half the price in several circles compared to the amount paid by telecos in previous auctions. The base price in the 800 Mhz band has been lowered because spectrum in this band remained unsold in 15 of the 19 circles that were put for auction in 2016. Bids were received only for radiowaves in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and UP East. According to ICICI Securities, the final reserve price for 800 MHz spectrum in the upcoming auction is 18.5 per cent lower than the October 2016 auction price, which should benefit the relevant operators. The base price of spectrum in 1800 Mhz band and 2300 Mhz band has been fixed 14.5 per cent and 17.5 per cent higher than the October 2016 base price, according to ICICI Securities. The Department of Telecom has also increased base price of 700 Mhz in North East and Jammu and Kashmir circles to Rs 34 crore compared to Rs 30 crore recommended by the telecom regulator Trai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delay in currency reform puts donor support for Sudan at risk

Sudans new cabinet faces pressure to push through rapid currency reform or risk endangering its path to debt relief and to international financial support for its shaky political transition, diplomats and analysts say. Failure to devalue th...

6 projects recommended for special package under investment promotion scheme

Six projects in Rajasthan have been recommended for consideration of special package under the states investment promotion scheme.The suggestions were made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, accor...

Uproar in Jaipur civic body over liabilities

There was heavy uproar in the first general body meeting of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation where an annual budget of Rs 783.60 crore was passed.The budget was presented by Mayor Munesh Gurjar, who said during her speech that ther...

J&K: DDC members from Budgam hold protest, demand re-election for chairman's post

A group of elected District Development Council DDC members from Budgam on Tuesday held a protest here, demanding re-election for the post of chairperson.The group protested at the National Conference NC headquarters Nawai-Subah after meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021