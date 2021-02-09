Maharashtra reports 2,515 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported 2,515 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 20,48,802 and the state has 1,69, 499 active cases.

With 2,554 more patients discharged, the total discharges have risen to 19,61,525. As per the state Health Department, 35 COVID-19 deaths are reported in the state in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,50,58,995 samples have been tested so far in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)