Left Menu

Venezuelan court orders trial for ex-oil minister three years after arrest

A Venezuelan court ordered the trial of former Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino and four other officials to begin, more than three years after they were arrested on corruption allegations, the country's supreme court said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 10-02-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 03:37 IST
Venezuelan court orders trial for ex-oil minister three years after arrest

A Venezuelan court ordered the trial of former Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino and four other officials to begin, more than three years after they were arrested on corruption allegations, the country's supreme court said on Tuesday. Del Pino, who also served as president of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, was arrested in late 2017 as part of a purge of the OPEC nation's energy industry seen as a power play by President Nicolas Maduro. Del Pino said at the time he was a "victim" of an "unjustified attack."

The five officials have been imprisoned since their arrests. In a statement, the supreme court said a Caracas court would try del Pino and the four other officials for alleged crimes including "obstruction of free commerce, damages by omission to the oil industry, conspiracy" and other crimes.

Maduro has blamed former PDVSA officials' corruption, as well as U.S. sanctions, for a drop in Venezuela's crude production to less than 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from more than 2 million bpd when he took office in 2013. That collapse has contributed to an economic and humanitarian crisis. Maduro's critics say years of underinvestment and mismanagement of the industry are the true causes of the collapse in output.

Nelson Martinez, another former oil minister and PDVSA president who was arrested in late 2017, died in state custody in late 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Apple Incs iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5 of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its fl...

Soccer-Zidane praises Real for reaction to new formation

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane credited his side for adapting to a brand new formation with hardly any practice after they beat Getafe 2-0 to move up to second in La Liga on Tuesday. With nine first team players missing due to injury or ...

Soccer-Juventus hold Inter to book spot in Coppa Italia final

Juventus booked a place in the Coppa Italia final after holding visitors Inter Milan to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, second leg on Tuesday, sealing a date with either Napoli or Atalanta with a 2-1 success on aggregate.Romelu Lukaku and L...

N.Korea's Kim lays out paths to take with S.Korea, external affairs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the paths for his ruling Workers Party to take with South Korea and external affairs, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.Kim called last month for more advanced nuclear weapons and said the United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021