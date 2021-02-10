Odisha govt to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations

Taking into account the ongoing farmers' protest against the newly passed farm laws, the Odisha Cabinet has resolved to move the Union Government demanding implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations regarding minimum support price (MSP) of all crops, for doubling the farmers' income. An official statement from that the Odisha government has been dedicatedly working towards the development of the farmers and is committed to doubling of farmer's income.

"All government policies and programmes including new Agriculture policy 2020 "SAMRUDHI" are aimed at achieving rapid agricultural growth through improved profitability, inclusivity and sustainability," it said. "The State government consider that MSP is an important tool for income generation of the farmers, the income of farmers need to keep pace with the growth of income in other sectors and the rise in the costs of cultivation," it added.

The government further said that the MSP of any agriculture product has to be fixed in a holistic manner to make farming operations profitable and to safeguard the farmers against all type of risks. "The Odisha Legislative Assembly has earlier passed a unanimous resolution in this regard in 2017 and again in 2018. MS Swaminathan chaired National Commission on farmers had recommended that MSP should be at least 50 per cent more then the weighted average cost of production" it added. (ANI)

