Left Menu

Odisha govt to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations

Taking into account the ongoing farmers' protest against the newly passed farm laws, the Odisha Cabinet has resolved to move the Union Government demanding implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations regarding minimum support price (MSP) of all crops, for doubling the farmers' income.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:06 IST
Odisha govt to move Centre for implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Taking into account the ongoing farmers' protest against the newly passed farm laws, the Odisha Cabinet has resolved to move the Union Government demanding implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations regarding minimum support price (MSP) of all crops, for doubling the farmers' income. An official statement from that the Odisha government has been dedicatedly working towards the development of the farmers and is committed to doubling of farmer's income.

"All government policies and programmes including new Agriculture policy 2020 "SAMRUDHI" are aimed at achieving rapid agricultural growth through improved profitability, inclusivity and sustainability," it said. "The State government consider that MSP is an important tool for income generation of the farmers, the income of farmers need to keep pace with the growth of income in other sectors and the rise in the costs of cultivation," it added.

The government further said that the MSP of any agriculture product has to be fixed in a holistic manner to make farming operations profitable and to safeguard the farmers against all type of risks. "The Odisha Legislative Assembly has earlier passed a unanimous resolution in this regard in 2017 and again in 2018. MS Swaminathan chaired National Commission on farmers had recommended that MSP should be at least 50 per cent more then the weighted average cost of production" it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan GOP leader called Capitol riot a 'hoax,' apologises

A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologised Tuesday after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a hoax. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shir...

Three programmes supporting rangatahi receive $2.65m funding boost

Three programmes supporting rangatahi who need help overcoming barriers to employment, education and training are receiving a 2.65 million funding boost, announced Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.We know that ...

Australian Open: Serena Williams storms into third round

American tennis star Serena Williams on Wednesday stormed into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open as she emerged triumphant in her second-round fixture. Williams outclassed Serbias Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round an...

Trump fumes, GOP senators baffled by legal team's debut

Former President Donald Trump fumed that his attorneys performance on the opening day of his second impeachment trial was a disaster, as allies and Republican senators questioned the strategy and some called for yet another shakeup to his l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021