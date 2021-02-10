Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend kisan mahapanchayat in UP's Saharanpur today

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at the Delhi borders, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to attend kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:12 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at the Delhi borders, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to attend kisan mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Wednesday. She will also offer prayers at Shakumbhra Devi Temple here before attending the programme.

The Congress leader is also expected to also conduct a dialogue with farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13. Congress had earlier extended its full support to the call for 'chakka jam' from farmers for three hours last week. The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

