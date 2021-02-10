Sec 144 in Saharanpur ahead of kisan mahapanchayat, DM says its 'standard practice' to maintain order

Left Menu

After Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur ahead of kisan mahapanchayat, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh on Wednesday clarified that this is a standard practice, which was taken in view to maintain the law and order.

ANI | Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:37 IST
Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh talking to reporters on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

After Section 144 was imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur ahead of kisan mahapanchayat, District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh on Wednesday clarified that this is a standard practice, which was taken in view to maintain the law and order. "Imposition of Section 144 is a standard practice which is used to maintain law and order. This practice has been going on from quite some time," Singh told reporters.

"It has been imposed for maintaining law and order upcoming festivities and to enforce COVID-19 norms," he added. Reacting to the kisan mahapanchayat in the district, he said, "We are keeping a keen eye on the mahapanchayat. If any law will be broken, we will take care of the matter as per law."

Earlier, an order was issued concerning Section 144 in Saharanpur district, which cited various reasons including upcoming festivities, COVID-19 pandemic, law and order and the possibility of violence by the anti-social elements. The restrictions have been imposed till April 5. The move comes ahead of the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to attend kisan mahapanchayat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

