Investor Corner in revamped website to showcase investment opportunities in oil, gas sector

A new Investment Corner has been added to the revamped website of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to showcase investment opportunities in the Indian oil and gas sector, the ministry said in a statement.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the 'Investment Corner' under Project Development Cell (PDC), on the revamped website.

''Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has taken this initiative, to dedicate a section showcasing investible sectors and opportunities as a means to channelize investors' interest'' to the relevant team, it said.

On registering with the PDC, the investor can indicate plans to invest in the sector of preference in case of a new investor; and seek facilitation in case of any issue/ challenge that may need resolution.

''This will enable the investor community to reach out to the Ministry,'' the statement said.

The Investor Corner will also enable the Ministry to effectively implement Union Cabinet's decision to set up PDCs in government ministries/departments to enhance the investment-friendly ecosystem that supports and handholds investors for the grounding of investible projects as also to support in the coordination of issues with stakeholder agencies of the Centre and state governments.

