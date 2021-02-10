Delhi: Registration for nursery admission to begin from Feb 18, first list on Mar 20

Nursery admission for schools in the national capital will begin from February 18 onwards and the first list for admission will be announced on March 20, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Wednesday. The second admission list (if any) will be displayed on March 25, and the admission process will be concluded by March 31, it said. The last date to fill the admission form is March 4.

The classes of the students will begin from April 1. Nursery admission in Delhi usually takes place around November and December but it has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website... Each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission i.e. March 4," the statement added. The schools have been directed to charge Rs 25 from parents as a registration fee.

Schools in the national capital for students of Class 9 and Class 11 opened on February 5 after over 10 months of lockdown due to the coronavirus. There are currently 1,052 active cases in the national capital and no new deaths were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read: Chanting 'jai jawan jai kisan' farmers pour into Delhi on tractors, horses, cranes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)