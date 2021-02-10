Left Menu

Kashmir sees increased demand for traditional dry fish 'hoggard' during winters

With the Kashmir Valley enveloped in snow, demand for local dry fish called 'hoggard', a savoury winter delicacy, has increased.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:33 IST
A Kashmiri selling hoggard in a local market. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The valley witnesses heavy snowfall from December to February every year. As the temperature falls, people in the valley tend to consume food items that keep them warm, and 'hoggard' is one such source. People consume dry fish during the three-four months of winter and spring season.

"We consume it during the winter season. It is beneficial for cold-related problems," Adil Ahmad, a local hoggard seller said. "There are 7-8 varieties of 'hoggard' available here," he said.

"Since old times, 'hoggard' has been used as the remedy for the chest pain," Zareef Ahmad Zareef, a cultural expert told ANI. "The roasted dry fish is consumed by the people along with rice and qawah tea when they suffer chest pain," he added.

More than a necessity, eating hoggard during winters is a part of Kasmir's age-old tradition nowadays. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

