Farmers' demand not wrong, Centre should accept it: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief MinisterAjit Pawar on Wednesday said the demands raised by farmersduring their ongoing protest near Delhi are not wrong orunreasonable, and asked the Centre to accept the same.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi gettingemotional on Tuesday while recollecting his association withCongress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pawar told reporters herethat he will feel satisfied if the same sentiments are visiblein the case of farmers also.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating for more twomonths near the national capital, demanding a repeal of theCentre's three new farm laws.

''The demand raised by farmers is not wrong, it is notunreasonable. It is the sentiment of a farmer that he getsproper compensation in return of his hard work. It is hisright. The Centre should accept that just demand,'' Pawar said.

A way has to be found to resolve the deadlock (overthe agri laws), the NCP leader said.

''He (Modi) became emotional while remembering oldtimes (of association with Azad)...Will feel satisfied if thesame emotions are visible in the case of farmers too,'' saidPawar, who is also the finance minister of Maharashtra.

The prime minister broke down several times in theRajya Sabha on Tuesday while recollecting his closeassociation with Ghulam Nabi Azad, whose term in the UpperHouse of Parliament is coming to an end next week.

Pawar said 14 rounds of discussions between the Centreand farmers' representatives have turned out to beinconclusive.

''A way out has to be found. It is also our demand(that a way out is found),'' the minister said.

