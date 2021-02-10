Postmaster General Mumbai to hold pension adalat for pensioners

The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Mumbai will be holding Pension Adalat for Pensioners / Family pensioners of Department of Posts who are retired or taking a pension from office under Mumbai Region on Monday, March 15th 2021 at 11.00 Hours in the Office of The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Mumbai GPO Building, Mumbai-400 001.

Pensioners may send their Applications for Pension Adalat addressed to The Sr. Accounts Officer, O/o The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, GPO Building, Mumbai - 400 001 so as to reach on or before 20th Feb-2021 in the proforma given below. The application received after 20th Feb-2021 will not be considered in the Pension Adalat. Cases involving legal issues, grievances involving policy matters will not be considered in Pension Adalat.

(With Inputs from PIB)