Left Menu

Postmaster General Mumbai to hold pension adalat for pensioners

The application received after 20th Feb-2021 will not be considered in the Pension Adalat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:06 IST
Postmaster General Mumbai to hold pension adalat for pensioners
Pensioners may send their Applications for Pension Adalat addressed to The Sr. Accounts Officer, O/o The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, GPO Building, Mumbai - 400 001 so as to reach on or before 20th  Feb-2021 in the proforma given below.

The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Mumbai will be holding Pension Adalat for Pensioners / Family pensioners of Department of Posts who are retired or taking a pension from office under Mumbai Region on Monday, March 15th 2021 at 11.00 Hours in the Office of The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Mumbai GPO Building, Mumbai-400 001.

Pensioners may send their Applications for Pension Adalat addressed to The Sr. Accounts Officer, O/o The Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, GPO Building, Mumbai - 400 001 so as to reach on or before 20th Feb-2021 in the proforma given below. The application received after 20th Feb-2021 will not be considered in the Pension Adalat. Cases involving legal issues, grievances involving policy matters will not be considered in Pension Adalat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam man gets death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

A court in Assams Hojaidistrict on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for raping andmurdering a 5-year-old girl last year.Additional District and Sessions Judge N Senabaiconvicted Chandan Harijan of raping and murdering the minorgirl under ...

China spacecraft enters Mars orbit, 2nd in 2 days after UAE

China says its Tianwen-1 spacecraft has entered orbit around Mars on a mission to land a rover and collect data on underground water and possible signs of ancient life. The arrival of the orbiter-rover combo in orbit on Wednesday evening Be...

Two held for swindling man at ATM in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrestedtwo men for allegedly swindling a man on the pretext ofhelping him deposit money in his bank account, an officialsaid on Wednesday.Based on a complaint, the Santacruz police on Tuesdaynabbed Navi Mumbai reside...

India and Twitter face off over content as officials flock to rival Koo

U.S. social media giant Twitter locked horns with India on Wednesday saying a government order to remove some accounts was not consistent with Indian law while politicians urged followers to switch to rival local app Koo. Prime Minister Nar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021