PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:35 IST
Agitating farmers not aiming change in power at Centre but solution to their issues: Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday asserted that the agitating farmers were not aiming at any change in power at the Centre but a solution to their problems as he said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spread the movement.

Addressing the protesting farmers at Singhu border, Tikait said that the agitation against the farm laws will stretch till the Centre addresses their issues.

''We do not aim change in power (at the Centre). The government should do its work. We want it to repeal the farm laws and ensure law on MSP,'' he said.

Tikait said that the agitation will be long drawn and continue till government starts talks with farmer leaders.

He also asserted that the unity of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting against the contentious farm laws, was intact and warned the government not to be in any illusion.

The agitation will expand with holding of big meetings across the country and associating 40 lakh tractors with it, he said, adding the farmer leaders will tour different states to spread the movement.

