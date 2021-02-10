Left Menu

Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the country's CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez. There is currently a tax of 33% on soybean exports from Argentina and 31% on soyoil and soymeal.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:16 IST
Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the country's CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez.

There is currently a tax of 33% on soybean exports from Argentina and 31% on soyoil and soymeal. In the case of corn and wheat, the tax on their sales abroad is 12%. The taxes are paid by export companies, which pass the cost down to farmers. Government officials have said those levies might be increased as the country struggles with consumer price inflation that hit 36% last year, and 4% in December alone. Fernandez was set to meet with farm leaders Wednesday afternoon.

In recent days, Fernandez accused growers of being one of the main drivers of inflation and warned that export taxes will rise if they do not increase domestic food supplies. The statements caused concern among farmers.

"We are going to make it very clear that we are not going to accept the farm sector being blamed for food price inflation," said Jorge Chemes, head of the Argentine Rural Confederation. "We are not going to accept any type of increase in export taxes," Chemes said, adding that "some measure of protests will be taken if the government advances with these measures."

Chemes will participate in the meeting with Fernandez along with representatives of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA), the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA) and the CONINAGRO farmers group. Argentina is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal livestock feed. It is the No. 3 exporter of corn and is also among the leading international suppliers of wheat.

In recent months, international commodity prices have reached their highest levels in years. While this benefits Argentina's fiscal coffers and reserves, the government has pointed to the trend as a factor driving up prices at supermarkets. The government last month moved to restrict corn exports with the aim of limiting increases in local food prices, though it ditched that idea after strong criticism from growers and a commercial strike by the main rural associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi activists eye political mainstream after protest movement crushed

Iraqi lawyer Hussein al-Ghorabi said he left his hometown of Nassiriya four months ago after an armed group threatened him over his political activism.Now, as he moves around Iraq, he is trying to set up a political party that he and some f...

Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in ChhattisgarhsDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of police...

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021