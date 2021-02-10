Left Menu

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea; leak plugged, say company officials

About 2,000 litres offurnace oil from thestate-run Travancore Titanium Products(TTP) here leaked into thesea on Wednesday over a one kmstretch, but was contained within half-an-hour and thecleaning operation underway, company officials said.

Local fishermen first spotted the leak, from the pumpingline to the boiler, which spread from Veli toShangumughamarea and alerted the TTP officials and otherauthorities concerned.

Coastguard ship C-441 and Dornier aircraft from Kochiconducted surveillance along the Veli coast here.

The coastguard vessel is closely monitoring the situationand is equipped with all logistics in case the oil spillspreads due to tidal movements, A Defence press release said.

It was estimated that about 2000 litres oil leaked intothe sea, it said.

Earlier, company officials told PTI that the leak wasplugged within 30 minutes and the cleaning process has beeninitiated with the help of locals.

''Since the leak was near the drain, it spread to the seaalong the coast for nearly one km. The cleaning process hasbegun. The work is being done with the help of the locals andit is expected to be completedby this evening.We will resumethe work only after replacing the faulty line,'' TTP ManagingDirector Georgee Ninan told PTI.

The company is a pioneer manufacturer and distributor oftitaniumdioxide anatase grade pigment.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosainspected the site andthe adjacent beach and said theauthorities were examining the extent of damage.

The district authority, in consultation with the KeralaPollution Control Board, has initiated the process of removingthe polluted sand from the beach.

''We plan to finish the cleaning process by removing thepolluted sand from the beach and separate the oil. As of now,it has not spread much into the sea.

''But we still need to monitor the sea with the help ofthe Coastguardand to assess the situation in the next 48hours. The spread depends upon the wind and tide conditions,''Khosa told reporters.

She said the KPCB will assess the damage caused to thefishermen and nature and decide the compensation to be given.

''Further action will be taken after the board submits itsreport. There are guidelines in case of such spills. We willact accordingly, she said.

Congress MLA V S Sivakumar, who visited the area, claimedfishermen would not be able to put out to sea for atleast amonth as the area has been polluted.

''Fishermen, especially those in the shore seine fishingactivity, have been affected. The state government should giveadequate compensation tothose who have lost theirlivelihood,'' he told reporters.

Ninan said the company will discuss the matter with thecouncillors and the local people and provide necessarycompensation to those who lost their livelihood.

