Left Menu

ILO urges military leaders not to interfere with rights of workers

Ryder’s intervention follows reports of intimidation and threats against workers and trade unionists peacefully protesting for the restoration of civilian rule.

ILO | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:23 IST
ILO urges military leaders not to interfere with rights of workers
Ryder stressed that the right of assembly, freedom of opinion and expression and, in particular, freedom to hold opinions without interference, constitute civil liberties that are essential for the normal exercise of trade union rights. Image Credit: Twitter(@GuyRyder)

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Guy Ryder, has expressed grave concern about the situation in Myanmar following the removal of the civilian Government by the military.

Recalling that the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called on the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and to adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue, Ryder urged military leaders not to interfere with the rights of workers, including civil servants, and employers, to participate in peaceful protests. He called for the restoration of democratic order and civilian rule.

Ryder's intervention follows reports of intimidation and threats against workers and trade unionists peacefully protesting for the restoration of civilian rule. Civil servants who participate in the protests have also been threatened with dismissal and penalties. He stressed that democracy and freedom of association are intrinsically linked.

"I call on the military to immediately remove orders restricting assemblies of more than five persons, a halt to the repression of dissenting voices and the full respect of workers' fundamental and human rights and freedoms. I urge military leaders to ensure no workers, including civil servants are detained, intimidated or harassed for participating in peaceful protests," Ryder said.

Ryder stressed that the right of assembly, freedom of opinion and expression and, in particular, freedom to hold opinions without interference, constitute civil liberties that are essential for the normal exercise of trade union rights.

He also highlighted the obligations flowing from Myanmar's membership of the ILO and its ratification of the key ILO Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize, 1948 (No. 87), and underlined the importance of the ILO's continuing work to eliminate forced labour in the country.

"I urge military leaders to uphold commitments under the Convention to ensure that workers and employers are able to exercise their freedom of association rights in a climate of complete freedom and security, free from violence and threats," he said.

The ILO is continuing to monitor events closely, through its office in Yangon, and is particularly concerned for the security and well-being of its worker and employer constituents, for which it would hold the military authorities accountable.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Coach Domenech sacked by Nantes - reports

Raymond Domenech has been sacked as Nantes coach after six weeks in charge following a string of poor results, French media reported on Wednesday. The former France coach, who was back in a club coaching role for the first time in 27 years,...

New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any s...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdoms state television reported. The attack threatened to escalate Yemen...

Belgian plant says it complies with AstraZeneca contract amid vaccine supply cuts

A plant in Belgium said to be the main cause of big cuts in AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had complied with all its obligations under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm. The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021