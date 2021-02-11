Left Menu

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan meets farmers at Ghazipur

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:45 IST
Punjabi singer Babbu Maan meets farmers at Ghazipur
Punjabi singer Babbu Maan reached the Ghazipur protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Wednesday, met the farmers and extended support to their protest against the contentious agriculture laws.

Maan, who has earlier supported the farmers protest through his posts on social media, said he was ready to debate with Bollywood artists who think the movement was wrong.

''First and foremost, I am a farmer. I have not forgotten this and I will never forget this,'' the Punjabi singer said, according to a statement by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Maan also met BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, interacted with the farmers and sang a couple of his songs on stage.

''We have to be together in this and fight it with our full might, but stay peaceful in the protest,'' Maan added.

Hundreds of farmers continued their protest at the site for the 76th day with a demand that the Centre repeal the three laws and make a new one to ensure minimum support price for crops.

''The government wants to prolong the protest, but the farmers are also ready for a long haul and will not leave the site until the demands are met,'' Tikait said.

He added that the summer season would soon be setting in and protesters would require generators to stay put at the protest site.

''We will be needing big generators, but if the government does not want this to happen, then it should provide us with power connections at the site and the farmers are ready to pay its bill also,'' Tikait said.

If needed, the protest can be continued till October or even further, and the farmers will work together and strategise the demonstrations in such a way that there was no loss in their farms as well, he said.

On Wednesday, a local Muslim group from Ghazipur also reached the protest site to extend support to the protest, while the 'Thambedar' of the Malik Khap, Ravindra Singh, also reached there from western Uttar Pradesh along with scores of supporters on tractors in a show of solidarity. PTI KIS/CORRHMBHMB

