Cabinet welcomes launch of GBVF Response Fund

Cabinet has welcomed the launch of the Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund.

The fund which is aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and the wider response in the country was set up by the private sector.

"This fund gives effect to one of the resolutions from the Declaration of the GBVF Summit held in 2018, which calls on all social partners in the country – including government, civil society and other role players – to work together to find lasting interventions to end gender-based violence," said Cabinet.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cabinet said the fund will strengthen the country's response to GBVF and the implementation programme of the adopted National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also welcomed two life sentences handed down to Lungile Nxelelwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for the rape and murder of 27-year-old Keneilwe Pule of Sebokeng in 2019.

Cabinet also commended law-enforcement agencies for their good work after the Lebowakgomo Regional Court sentenced a 27-year-old man from Ga-Tamatis in Limpopo to life behind bars after he was found guilty of raping a 14-year-old disabled girl.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)