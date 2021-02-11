Left Menu

Cabinet welcomes launch of GBVF Response Fund

In a statement on Wednesday, Cabinet said the fund will strengthen the country’s response to GBVF and the implementation programme of the adopted National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:07 IST
Cabinet welcomes launch of GBVF Response Fund
The fund which is aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and the wider response in the country was set up by the private sector. Image Credit: Flickr

Cabinet has welcomed the launch of the Gender-based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund.

The fund which is aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and the wider response in the country was set up by the private sector.

"This fund gives effect to one of the resolutions from the Declaration of the GBVF Summit held in 2018, which calls on all social partners in the country – including government, civil society and other role players – to work together to find lasting interventions to end gender-based violence," said Cabinet.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cabinet said the fund will strengthen the country's response to GBVF and the implementation programme of the adopted National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also welcomed two life sentences handed down to Lungile Nxelelwa at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for the rape and murder of 27-year-old Keneilwe Pule of Sebokeng in 2019.

Cabinet also commended law-enforcement agencies for their good work after the Lebowakgomo Regional Court sentenced a 27-year-old man from Ga-Tamatis in Limpopo to life behind bars after he was found guilty of raping a 14-year-old disabled girl.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws , says "only 4 people running this country -- 'Hum do, Hamare do'"

Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage countrys food security system as also break the spine of farmers and that the coun...

Decision to scrap one-year LL.M course will not be implemented this year, told BCI to SC

The Bar Council of India BCI on Thursday told the Supreme Court that its decision to scrap the one-year LL.M programme and derecognise foreign LL.M will be brought into force only from the academic year 2022-23. A Bench of Chief Justice of ...

Official apologizes to woman hit by rubber bullet in protest

A Florida woman who was shot in the face by a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last year has received an apology from a city official.Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Ben Sorensen reached out to LaToya Ratlieff on Wednesd...

Nine new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally now 25,419

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,419, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, according to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021