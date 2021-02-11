Left Menu

Scheme to promote MMF apparel, tech textiles in works; India eyes more of global pie: Irani

The textiles ministry is formulating a scheme to promote identified man-made fibre apparel and technical textile products to capture substantial share in global trade, Parliament was informed on Thursday.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said the Indian textile sector is the sixth largest exporter of textiles and apparels in the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:16 IST
The textiles ministry is formulating a scheme to promote identified man-made fibre apparel and technical textile products to capture substantial share in global trade, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said the Indian textile sector is the sixth largest exporter of textiles and apparels in the world. The share of the country's textiles and apparel exports in mercantile shipments was 11 per cent in 2019-20.

Taking steps to boost exports, she said, the government has recently decided to extend the benefit of the Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) to all export goods with effect from January 1, 2021.

The Cabinet has approved Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in the 10 key sectors to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and exports. MMF (man-made fibre) segment and technical textiles are included among the 10 key sectors with approved financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period. ''Accordingly, this Ministry is formulating a scheme to promote identified MMF apparel and technical textile lines to capture substantial share in global trade including US,'' she said. In a separate reply, she said during crop year (2020-21), cotton production stood at 371 lakh bales.

Till February 3, 2020-21, the government procured 90.39 lakh bales worth Rs 26,432 crore at minimum support price (MSP), benefitting 18.67 lakh farmers.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

