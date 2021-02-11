Left Menu

Reliance Jewels unveils its new Valentine's day collection - 'Eternity'

Reliance Jewels have launched its new Valentine's day collection 'Eternity', which encapsulates the spirit of eternal love and makes for an ideal gift for your loved ones, on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:50 IST
Reliance Jewels unveils its new Valentine's day collection - 'Eternity'
Visual of Reliance Jewels collection- Eternity (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Jewels have launched its new Valentine's day collection 'Eternity', which encapsulates the spirit of eternal love and makes for an ideal gift for your loved ones, on Thursday. The 'Eternity' collection signifies the love and affinity that will eternalize your feeling for your loved ones. Each jewellery design from this collection is a rare piece of art made to complement your love. The collection comprises magnificent stylish rings, pendants and earrings crafted in 14 kt Gold studded with exquisite diamonds that are a feast to the eyes and is perfect for the modern woman of today.

Crafted in contemporary gold tones like white gold these designs are delicately accentuated by petite diamond patterns, making them perfect for both formal wear and casual occasions. The collection's price range is also an added attraction as it starts at just Rs 4500, and this makes it an affordable gifting option. The 'Eternity' collection is available at all Reliance Jewel's outlets across India. Speaking about the new collection, spokesperson of Reliance Jewels said, "When we gift someone jewellery, it is always very special. It is meant to be an expression of love, commitment, and other inexplicable emotions, a symbol of affection and lifelong commitment."

"This is exactly what we wanted to express through our new collection 'Eternity'. Eternity means forever and that is what the feeling of love is all about. The circle of love is constant and what better way to mark a special occasion like Valentine's day than gifting a delicately crafted jewellery to your loved one a letting them know how special they are." Reliance Jewels have 200+ stores across 100+ cities and are expanding exponentially. The brand only deals in 100 per cent BIS Hallmarked Gold and every diamond used is internationally certified by independent certification laboratories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham record fee for Elliott transfer

Liverpool must pay Fulham up to 4.3 million pounds 5.94 million for Harvey Elliotts transfer, a record fee for a 16-year-old, the London club said on Thursday following a ruling by a compensation tribunal. Liverpool signed midfielder Elliot...

Swedish daily COVID deaths hit 2-month low as vaccine begins to bite

Sweden recorded its lowest daily number of COVID-19 deaths in more than two months on Thursday as vaccinations among the elderly began alleviating the impact of a second wave of the virus at hard-hit nursing homes, the health agency said.Th...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims hover at higher levels

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as the labor market continued to tread water, but a drop in new COVID-19 cases has raised cautious optimism that momentum could pick up by the...

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws , says "only 4 people running this country -- 'Hum do, Hamare do'"

Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage countrys food security system as also break the spine of farmers and that the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021