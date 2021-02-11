Reliance Jewels unveils its new Valentine's day collection - 'Eternity'

Reliance Jewels have launched its new Valentine's day collection 'Eternity', which encapsulates the spirit of eternal love and makes for an ideal gift for your loved ones, on Thursday. The 'Eternity' collection signifies the love and affinity that will eternalize your feeling for your loved ones. Each jewellery design from this collection is a rare piece of art made to complement your love. The collection comprises magnificent stylish rings, pendants and earrings crafted in 14 kt Gold studded with exquisite diamonds that are a feast to the eyes and is perfect for the modern woman of today.

Crafted in contemporary gold tones like white gold these designs are delicately accentuated by petite diamond patterns, making them perfect for both formal wear and casual occasions. The collection's price range is also an added attraction as it starts at just Rs 4500, and this makes it an affordable gifting option. The 'Eternity' collection is available at all Reliance Jewel's outlets across India. Speaking about the new collection, spokesperson of Reliance Jewels said, "When we gift someone jewellery, it is always very special. It is meant to be an expression of love, commitment, and other inexplicable emotions, a symbol of affection and lifelong commitment."

"This is exactly what we wanted to express through our new collection 'Eternity'. Eternity means forever and that is what the feeling of love is all about. The circle of love is constant and what better way to mark a special occasion like Valentine's day than gifting a delicately crafted jewellery to your loved one a letting them know how special they are." Reliance Jewels have 200+ stores across 100+ cities and are expanding exponentially. The brand only deals in 100 per cent BIS Hallmarked Gold and every diamond used is internationally certified by independent certification laboratories. (ANI)

