After UP RERA review, Supertech says will deliver 7,000 flats within a year

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:32 IST
Real estate developer Supertech on Thursday said it has expedited work to deliver 7,000 flats to buyers in Noida, Greater Noida and along Yamuna Expressway within a year, a day after UP RERA ordered it to ensure timely work.

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) had on Wednesday reviewed the status of compliance of its orders issued in complaints related to Supertech projects in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The meeting was presided over by UP RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar in presence of other members Balvinder Kumar and Kalpana Mishra, Secretary Abrar Ahmad and other RERA officials, while Supertech Chairman R K Arora and official G L Khera were in attendance.

The realty group was told by RERA officials to resolve all the complaints and comply with all the orders in a time-bound manner and drew a time schedule for delivery of the pending homes.

''Arora informed UP RERA that the company is arranging last-mile funding from different sources to improve liquidity, so that all the projects are completed and units delivered to the allottees within a year's time,'' according to a company statement.

''Since maximum complaints are related to delivery of flats, Supertech has offered to undertake a special drive 'Mission Completion' for obtaining all the pending occupancy certificates and completion certificates from (local) authorities and give delivery of units to allottees,'' it added.

Supertech group also said it will report to RERA on a monthly basis about the delivery of units to allottees.

He said that during January 2021, the company has given delivery of 305 units of which 72 units are in Noida, 147 in Greater Noida, 12 in Yamuna Expressway area and the remaining in other locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

