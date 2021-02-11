Left Menu

Mughal Gardens to open for public from Feb 13

The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the public on February 13 with a display of various fauna and flora, including specially cultivated flowers that are expected to bloom in vivid colours in phases during this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:36 IST
Visual from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

The famed Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan are set to open to the public on February 13 with a display of various fauna and flora, including specially cultivated flowers that are expected to bloom in vivid colours in phases during this month. The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors at the presidential residence on February 13.

Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM and 5.00 PM and the Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic entry will only be available through an online booking facility and not walk-in-entry, unlike previous years.

Various COVID-19 protocols along with sanitisation facility will be provided this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in order to curb the spread of the disease. President's deputy press secretary Kriti Tiwari said arrangements of drinking water, toilets and first aid are also being provided at various places along the route visitors will take.

She also said that entry and exit for all online visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. This year, due to the pandemic, the online booking facility has been divided into seven hourly slots with 100 persons in each slot.

"Not more than five people will be allowed to stand at one place inside the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan to prevent the spread of the virus," said Tiwari. (ANI)

