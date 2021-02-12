Odisha CM Patnaik inaugurates projects worth over Rs 28 crore in Hinjili Municipal Council area

Left Menu

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:51 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 28 crore in the Hinjili Municipal Council area of the Ganjam district, through video conferencing. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), new bus stands, sub-divisional hospitals, parks, educational infrastructure and cold storage facilities are among the development projects which were inaugurated.

Addressing the programme, Patnaik said "Students are the future of the country. Education is the key to the development and transformation, Education is real empowerment, so my aim is the development of the education sector in the region." The projects will accelerate the overall development of the municipal council, he said.

A short video film on the new projects in Hinjili was exhibited during the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

