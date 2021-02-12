Left Menu

Youth beaten to death by group of people in Bihar's Gaya

A youth died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people in Dobhi police station area of Gaya, said Bihar Police on Thursday.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 12-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 08:56 IST
Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar speaking to media on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A youth died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of people in Dobhi police station area of Gaya, said Bihar Police on Thursday. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media wherein it was seen that people thrashed the youth with lathis.

The Police have assured that all the culprits will be arrested soon. "I have given instructions to register an FIR against whoever is involved in this incident. All the culprits will be arrested," Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar told the media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

