Kanpur: One held for printing fake receipts, seeking donation for Ayodhya Ram Temple

One person was arrested by Kanpur police on charges of allegedly duping people using fake donation receipts on the pretext of raising funds for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:29 IST
Superintendent of Police (South) Kanpur Nagar Deepak Bhukar. Image Credit: ANI

One person was arrested by Kanpur police on charges of allegedly duping people using fake donation receipts on the pretext of raising funds for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. A case has been registered in this regard. Another accused in the case is absconding, police informed.

An FIR has been registered against Chandra Prakash Tripathi and Ashok Rajput. While Tripathi has been apprehended and many fake receipts have been seized from him. The other accused is yet to be arrested, the police said.

"The police have registered a case on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Chandra Prakash Tripathi named in the case have been apprehended. The police is trying to find Ashok Tripathi. Many fake receipts have been received from the accused," Superintendent of Police (South) Kanpur Nagar Deepak Bhukar told ANI. "The police is investigating the number of people who have been cheated so far in the name of donations for Ram temple construction," he added.

"I lodged a complaint in Barra police station area of Kanpur city, that some people in the city are collecting money from people by printing fake receipts for the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," said Ravi Pratap Singh, a worker of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Vishva Hindu Parishad has been running a campaign across the country from January 15 to February 27 to collect donations from people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020. (ANI) .

