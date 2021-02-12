Chanda Kochhar arrives at Mumbai Sessions Court following PMLA court's summon

Left Menu

Former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar on Friday arrived at Mumbai Sessions Court after she was summoned by Special PMLA Court in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:17 IST
Chanda Kochhar arrives at Mumbai Sessions Court. Image Credit: ANI

Former MD & CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar on Friday arrived at Mumbai Sessions Court after she was summoned by Special PMLA Court in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case. Earlier in May 2020 Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned and recorded statements of her and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.

The ED conducted raids at locations linked to them in March 2020. It had also grilled Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar from April 30 to May 2, stating that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the case. Dhoot was also questioned in connection with the case.

Earlier in 2019, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR in the ICICI-Videocon loan case involving Kochhars. It was investigating irregularities in the Rs 40,000 crore loan granted by a consortium of lenders. Chanda Kochhar has been accused of misusing her position in the company after she allegedly provided a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group on a quid pro quo basis in 2012. (ANI)

