Uttarakhand CM announces measures to keep check on forest fires

Additional officials have been appointed to check for forest fires, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday while announcing measures to keep a check on such fires in the state with the forest fire season expected in the coming months.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:45 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Additional officials have been appointed to check for forest fires, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday while announcing measures to keep a check on such fires in the state with the forest fire season expected in the coming months. "To stop forest fires, additional officials have been appointed to check for fires in the state. This is the country's first integrated commandant control centre to monitor the status of fires through satellites technology systems," the Chief Minister told the media.

He further said that the new system would allow authorities to keep a check on where the fires have taken place or are likely so that swift action can be taken. Forest fires are a common occurrence during dry weather conditions across the world. Due to the abundance of fuel in the form of wood, and lack of proper firefighting resources in the wilderness, it often takes several days to bring forest fires under control. (ANI)

Also Read: Ration kits being provided by Uttarakhand govt to those displaced from their homes: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

