Left Menu

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year - UN agencies

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year without urgent intervention amid soaring rates of severe malnutrition driven by war and the coronavirus pandemic, four U.N. agencies said on Friday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:26 IST
At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year - UN agencies

At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year without urgent intervention amid soaring rates of severe malnutrition driven by war and the coronavirus pandemic, four U.N. agencies said on Friday. The warnings come nearly six years after the outbreak of war that rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid.

In a report published on Friday, the agencies projected a 22% increase in severe acute malnutrition among children under 5 in Yemen, compared to 2020. Severe acute malnutrition means there is a risk of death from lack of food. Aden, Hodeidah, Taiz and Sanaa are among the worst-hit areas, the report said.

"These numbers are yet another cry for help from Yemen where each malnourished child also means a family struggling to survive," World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said in a joint statement with the Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Another 2.3 million under 5s are expected to suffer acute malnutrition in 2021. Acute malnutrition among young children and mothers in Yemen has increased with each year of the conflict, they said, driven by the high rates of disease and rising rates of food insecurity.

Around 1.2 million pregnant or breastfeeding women are projected to be acutely malnourished this year. Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen. The U.N. says the country is the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Along with conflict, economic decline and the pandemic, a shortfall of donations last year is also contributing to the worsening humanitarian crisis. Nutrition and other services that keep millions from starvation and disease are gradually closing across Yemen amid the acute funding shortage.

The agencies said they had only received $1.9 billion of the $3.4 billion required for the country's humanitarian response. Programmes have started to close and scale down. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Houthi movement in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting corruption. (Writing by Raya Jalabi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar draft cybersecurity law adds to protests over coup

A draft cybersecurity law due to be implemented in Myanmar has raised protests that it will be used to quash dissent rather than protect privacy. Human rights advocates issued statements Friday urging the countrys military leaders to drop t...

Over 30,500 people registered with SWADES Skill Card till Jan 25: Singh

Over 30,500 people have registered for SWADES Skill Card, out of which more than 24,500 citizens have returned from the Gulf Cooperation Council GCC countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, till January 25, Parliament was informed...

UK Supreme Court allows Nigerians to sue Shell in English courts - ruling

The UK Supreme Court on Friday allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell RDS in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater.Senior judges said UK-domi...

Dense fog in few places in UP, forecast for dry weather tomorrow

Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological office here said on Friday.No large change was seen in the day temperatures in all divisions of the state. They were appreciab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021