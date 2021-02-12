Films Division paying tribute by streaming a biopic Sarojini Naidu

The 141st birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu also known as Nightingale of India/ Bharat Kokila, a doyen of Indian Independence movement, is being celebrated on 13th February 2021. Films Division is paying her tribute by streaming a biopic, Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India (21mins /English/1975/B.D. Garga) on its Website and YouTube channel.

The documentary Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India throws light on the versatile personality who was a great freedom fighter, poet and the first women governor of an Indian state. More importantly, the film has Sarojini Naidu's voice, addressing the Asian Relations Conference.

The biopic will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision for 24 hours on 13th February 2021.

