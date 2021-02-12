Left Menu

Films Division paying tribute by streaming a biopic Sarojini Naidu

The documentary Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India throws light on the versatile personality who was a great freedom fighter, poet and the first women governor of an Indian state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:59 IST
Films Division paying tribute by streaming a biopic Sarojini Naidu
The documentary Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India throws light on the versatile personality who was a great freedom fighter, poet and the first women governor of an Indian state. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

The 141st birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu also known as Nightingale of India/ Bharat Kokila, a doyen of Indian Independence movement, is being celebrated on 13th February 2021. Films Division is paying her tribute by streaming a biopic, Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India (21mins /English/1975/B.D. Garga) on its Website and YouTube channel.

The documentary Sarojini Naidu - The Nightingale of India throws light on the versatile personality who was a great freedom fighter, poet and the first women governor of an Indian state. More importantly, the film has Sarojini Naidu's voice, addressing the Asian Relations Conference.

The biopic will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision for 24 hours on 13th February 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

Governor condemns police action on Left-Cong activists in Kolkata

West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action onstudent and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, statingeveryone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.Speaking to reporters after attending a prog...

12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says

The CPIM on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have positively responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.Senior CPIM leader Md S...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021