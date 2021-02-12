Left Menu

Court: Nigerian farmers can sue Shell in UK over pollution

In its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court said the appellants case had a real prospect of success. It said that the Court of Appeal materially erred in law when it ruled against the Nigerian claimants.

PTI | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST
Court: Nigerian farmers can sue Shell in UK over pollution

Britain's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a group of Nigerian farmers and fishermen can sue Royal Dutch Shell PLC in English courts over pollution in a region where the oil giant has a subsidiary.

The justices said Shell has a “duty of care” to the claimants over the actions of its Nigerian subsidiary.

Members of Nigeria's Ogale and Bille communities took Shell to court in Britain in 2016, alleging that decades of oil spills have fouled the water, contaminated the soil and destroyed the lives of thousands of people in the Niger River Delta, where a Shell subsidiary has operated for decades.

They brought the lawsuit in London, Shell's home base, because they said the Nigerian courts are too corrupt.

Shell argued that the U.K. courts had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Britain's High Court ruled in 2017 that the parent company was not responsible and the claim against its subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Co. of Nigeria, should therefore not be heard in the U.K. courts. The Court of Appeal agreed and the claimants appealed to the U.K.'s top court for a final decision. In its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court said the appellants' case had “a real prospect of success.” It said that “the Court of Appeal materially erred in law” when it ruled against the Nigerian claimants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

Governor condemns police action on Left-Cong activists in Kolkata

West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action onstudent and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, statingeveryone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.Speaking to reporters after attending a prog...

12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says

The CPIM on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have positively responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.Senior CPIM leader Md S...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021