Left Menu

Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar

An art competition 'Darpada' was organized in Srinagar on Friday in which girls and differently-abled children participated.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:24 IST
Girls, differently-abled children participate in art competition in Srinagar
Darpada Art competition in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An art competition 'Darpada' was organized in Srinagar on Friday in which girls and differently-abled children participated. The competition was organized by the White Globe Trust in collaboration with district administration at Soura.

Sheikh Saba, who was an organizer of the event, said the event saw large participation. "For the last several months, schools and colleges were closed due to lockdown, winter vacations and earlier due to the situation in the valley which led to students feeling bore at home. They could not participate in many activities," she said.

"Such art competitions brings joy to them. Children participated in the event with enthusiasm. Participation of girls in such events contributes to their empowerment," she added. The theme of the event was, 'All disabilities are not visible'

Nuzhat-ul-Saba, an art teacher, said a purpose of the event was to improve the abilities of differently-abled children and encourage them. "With proper support, these children develop good skills including in the field of art," she said.

Noorain Fatima, a participant, said it feels good when we compete with each other. "We also learn from each other. We would love if more such competitions are organized," she said. Fatima Qureshi, another participant, said such competitions bring out the talent of children.

"Our skills also get polished. We really enjoy such competitions," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cloudy sky, dense fog likely in Delhi on Saturday

A cover of moderate fog enveloped Delhi on Friday morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has predic...

Governor condemns police action on Left-Cong activists in Kolkata

West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the police action onstudent and youth activists of the Left in Kolkata, statingeveryone has the right to peacefully protest in a democracy.Speaking to reporters after attending a prog...

12-hr strike in West Bengal received positive response, says

The CPIM on Friday claimedthat the people of West Bengal have positively responded tothe 12-hour strike call given by the Left Front in protestagainst alleged police atrocities on DYFI and SFI activiststhe day before.Senior CPIM leader Md S...

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms third Ebola case in North Kivu province

Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a third Ebola case this week in North Kivu province, provincial health minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Friday. The case was found in Butembo, a city of over 1 million people and the epicentre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021