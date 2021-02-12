Telangana Bajrang Dal protests against Valentine's Day, burns greeting cards in Hyderabad

The Bajrang Dal on Friday protested against Valentine's Day celebrations, sloganeered, and burnt greeting cards here in Hyderabad. "Today, as a part of our protest against Valentine's Day celebrations, Telangana Bajrang Dal burnt greeting cards here in Hyderabad. Valentine's Day is a western concept where people don't have any family system. But India is rich in its culture and traditions. We have a family system," Subhash Chander, Bajrang Dal, Telangana state convener, told ANI.

Chander said, "Bajrang Dal demands the government of Telangana state to officially declare February 14 as 'Aamarveer Jawaan Divas' as that was the day when CRPF soldiers were killed by terrorist forces in Pulwama." "We demand that people and government officials take part and offer tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Pulwama," he said. (ANI)

