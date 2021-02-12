Left Menu

Telangana Bajrang Dal protests against Valentine's Day, burns greeting cards in Hyderabad

The Bajrang Dal on Friday protested against Valentine's Day celebrations, sloganeered, and burnt greeting cards here in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:24 IST
Telangana Bajrang Dal protests against Valentine's Day, burns greeting cards in Hyderabad
Members of Bajrang Dal protesting against Valentine's Day in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

The Bajrang Dal on Friday protested against Valentine's Day celebrations, sloganeered, and burnt greeting cards here in Hyderabad. "Today, as a part of our protest against Valentine's Day celebrations, Telangana Bajrang Dal burnt greeting cards here in Hyderabad. Valentine's Day is a western concept where people don't have any family system. But India is rich in its culture and traditions. We have a family system," Subhash Chander, Bajrang Dal, Telangana state convener, told ANI.

Chander said, "Bajrang Dal demands the government of Telangana state to officially declare February 14 as 'Aamarveer Jawaan Divas' as that was the day when CRPF soldiers were killed by terrorist forces in Pulwama." "We demand that people and government officials take part and offer tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Pulwama," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak sees 'signs of resilience' as UK economy suffers biggest drop since 1709

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday pointed to signs of resilience and indicated further support measures in his Budget statement next month as latest statistics showed the British economy suffered its biggest decline in mo...

COVID: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

Severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has appealed to the Centre to revise the safety protocols to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall.After being closed for over ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Kohlis India seek redemption on rank turner Axar, Hardik in fray By...

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021