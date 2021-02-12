Left Menu

BJP only party working towards advancing public service in country: Scindia

After attending BJP MLA Training Camp on Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said BJP is the only party in the country which is working towards the goal of advancing public services in the country.

12-02-2021
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After attending BJP MLA Training Camp on Friday, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said BJP is the only party in the country which is working towards the goal of advancing public services in the country. "In today's program, we got to meet people, learned from each other, discussed things and reclaimed the principles and values of the party. Events like this help in finding common grounds and coordination between state and the union governments. It creates an environment of brotherhood," Scindia said while talking about party's training camp for MLAs.

The former Congress leader said he is 'proud' to be part of BJP, as "there is only one party in the country which is running working towards the goal of advancing public service and the country, and that is the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Scindia informed that Centre has recently approved a Rs 75 crore package for the restoration and renovation of Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

"Ujjain Scindia family's first capital and Gwalior become capital our later. I have an immortal attachment to the place. I had demanded a special package of Rs 75 crores for the renovation of Mahakal temple, which the centre approved. I am very thankful for that," he added. (ANI)

