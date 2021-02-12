Left Menu

Boundary wall of political strategist Prashant Kishore's house demolished in Bihar

The boundary wall of the ancestral house of political strategist and former Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishore was demolished by the authorities here on Friday.

ANI | Buxar (Bihar) | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:40 IST
Boundary wall of political strategist Prashant Kishore's house demolished in Bihar
Political strategist Prashant Kishore(File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The boundary wall of the ancestral house of political strategist and former Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishore was demolished by the authorities here on Friday. The property is located near Ahirauli village on National Highway 84. The boundary wall and the main gate were demolished by a bulldozer within 10 minutes, said locals present at the spot.

According to administrative sources, the part of the land of Kishore's ancestral house has been acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the widening of NH-84. Kishore has not even taken compensation for this part of the land from NHAI. A campaign to evacuate the land acquired by NHAI has been continuously undertaken by the administration. In this process, the boundary of Kishore's ancestral house was broken. This house was built by his father late Dr Srikant Pandey. However, Prashant Kishore no longer lives here.

As a political strategist, Prashant Kishore helped many parties win the elections. He helped Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Kumar appointed Kishore as the vice president of Janata Dal (United). However, Kishore was expelled from Janata Dal (United) in January 2020 over his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021