Odisha CM demands immediate withdrawal of draft heritage by-laws on Ananta Basudev, Brahmeswar Temple

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked the Central government to 'immediately' withdraw the National Monuments Authority Draft by-laws on Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:48 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked the Central government to 'immediately' withdraw the National Monuments Authority Draft by-laws on Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra. Noting that the matter involves the sentiments of lakhs of devotees, Patnaik in a series of tweets appealed to all the MPs from Odisha to take up the issue with the Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel.

"Central government should immediately withdraw the National Monuments Authority Draft Bylaws on Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra. It would have been appropriate for the Central agencies to take the State into confidence on sensitive religious issues," the Chief Minister tweeted. "I appeal to all the MPs from Odisha to take up this sensitive matter with the Union Government and Union minister Prahlad Patel, as it involves the sentiments of lakhs of devotees of Odisha, lives and livelihood of sebayats, linked to the smooth conduct of Nitis of Lord Lingaraj," he said in another tweet.

After Patnaik's tweets, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and MP from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan assured the Chief Minister that the Centre will leave 'no stone unturned' in honouring and respecting the culture, pride and sentiments of the state. "I assure Chief Minister that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will leave no stone unturned in honouring and respecting the culture, pride and sentiments of Odisha and its people. We are committed to address through dialogue all objections of the state government regarding these draft bylaws," tweeted Pradhan.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on February 8 demanded the withdrawal of the draft notification on heritage by-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, which were published by the National Monuments Authority and which prohibit development work in a specified area around it. According to these heritage by-laws, any development within 100 metres can't be done as it will be a "prohibited area" and around 200 metres around notified monuments such as Sri Mandir. They will need permission from the NMA for development work.

On February 9, the National Monuments Authority withdrew draft heritage by-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

